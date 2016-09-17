27°
News

Motorists reminded to drive safely over the school holidays

17th Sep 2016 10:49 AM
Jason Lenz

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH Operation Spring Break 2016 launched, Bundaberg drivers are being urged to stay safe on the roads these school holidays.

The coordinated state-wide initiative for the September and October school holidays, ;launched by Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Bill Byrne and Commissioner Ian Stewart, is aimed at reducing the number of serious injury and fatal traffic crashes.

The operation, which will run from September 16 to October 7, is designed to direct community attention to offences related to speeding, impaired driving, seatbelts, fatigue, distracted driving, defective vehicles, and other road related offences.

Ms Donaldson said one fatality this school holiday period would be one fatality too many.

"I encourage everyone travelling at this traditionally busy time on local roads and roads state-wide, to keep the safety of themselves, their family and fellow motorists in mind," she said.

"With an increase in vehicles on the roads there is a potential risk for there to be an increase in traffic accidents."

This year, 20 people have died on roads in the Wide Bay Burnett District.

Commissioner Stewart said police would target traffic offences to make Queensland roads safer for everyone.

"Across these school holidays, police will maintain a highly visible presence on Queensland's highways and roads," Commissioner Stewart said.

During last year's operation, which ran from September 18 to October 9, police detected 1,083 drink drivers and issued more than 1,157 infringement notices for use of mobile phones.

"This is a state-wide community issue and our police need everyone's support to stop people being killed or seriously injured on our roads," Commissioner Stewart said.

"Drivers can ensure they are doing their part every time they get behind the wheel when they stick to the speed limit, do not drive tired, do not drive drunk or inhibited by drugs, wear their seatbelt and ensure their full attention is on the road.

"Drivers should prepare for the school holiday break, plan their trips and take regular breaks from driving - at least every two hours."

Bundaberg News Mail
Meal time with Muslims: what are they really like?

Meal time with Muslims: what are they really like?

THEY laugh, they tease, they pray. Reporter Rae Wilson discovers most Australian Muslims are just like the rest of us when she sits down to an Iftar dinner.

Hospital staff are off and walking for a healthier Bundy

KEEPING ACTIVE: Tania Pitt, John Gamlin and Maree Itzstein are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the kick the Kilos campaign.

You can help Bundy win fitness challenge

'Strokes don't discriminate': Shane's story

PEER LEADER: Shane Isles uses his own experience to help others adapt to life after a stroke. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail

Shane Isles uses his own experience to help others

Members and wider community winners from renos

NEW LOOK: Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Clubhouse has undergone renovations.

Surf club looking good after major renovation

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Prince's estate is being sued for $56,260 by an event planner after two scheduled parties were reportedly cancelled.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $340,000

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

4 BEDS + OFFICE + 3 LIVING + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED IN EDENBROOK

18 Edenbrook Drive, Norville 4670

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

New to the market is this executive home with 4 bedrooms plus designated office, 3 living areas, pool, 6m x 6m shed, ducted air conditioning, solar power plus a...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $379,900

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

MODERN COASTAL QUEENSLANDER

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $528,000

This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights, reluctantly comes to the market for the first time. Due to...

CHEAP RURAL LIVING WITHIN 10MINS TO TOWN!

85 OLD GIN GIN ROAD, Oakwood 4670

House 3 1 5 $225,000

Didn't think you could afford your own acre of land with a brick home? Think again! This is a unique opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom brick home on...

PRIVACY AND PEACEFUL LIVING ONLY 10 MINS FROM BUNDABERG

59 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 3 $365,000

Enjoy peace and privacy just 10 minutes from Bundaberg. This home has a lot to offer, a modern home on small acreage with a pool and a big 2 bay shed. This home...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY NOT TO BE MISSED

578 Branyan Drive, Branyan 4670

House 3 1 4 $519,000

CAPITALISE ON THE CAPTIVATING RIVER VIEWS AND DIRECT RIVER ACCESS You may have imagined living on the water's edge with the ability to go skiing, paddle...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE - 2 LIVING AREAS, 6m x 6m SHED, SOLAR POWER, GREAT LOCATION

52 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Positioned in Kepnock this neat and tidy brick home certainly offers more than meets the eye and is within a short walk to park land (Baldwin Swamp), Forest View...

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.