UPDATE: Motorcylist killed in crash with truck

The scene of the crash on Rosedale Rd.

UPDATE 9pm: A man has died following a traffic crash north of Bundaberg this afternoon.

Preliminary information suggests about 2.10pm a collision has occurred between a motorcycle and truck both travelling south along Rosedale Rd through Meadowvale.

The 19-year-old male rider of the motorcycle from Meadowvale sustained serious injuries and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital where he later passed away.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Rosedale Road remains closed between Meadowvale Road and Witts Road while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witness the crash or have dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

