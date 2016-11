The scene of the crash on Rosedale Rd.

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a truck on Rosedale Rd at Meadowvale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 19-year-old male motorcyclist received a significant cut to his leg.

The collision happened at 2.10pm.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

As of 2.30pm Tuesday, Rosedale Rd was closed.

Police investigations into the cause of the collision are continuing.