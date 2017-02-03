UPDATE: Motorcyclists crash after u-turn

Motorbike crash near the corner of Rubyanna Rd and Strathdee Rd Burnett heads.

UPDATE FRIDAY 7.26AM: Police have confirmed two men sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Burnett Heads yesterday.



A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said around 9.40pm, a group of motorcycles were travelling in an easterly direction along Port Rd when one of the motorcycles slowed and performed a u-turn.



"A second motorcycle that was travelling behind collided with the first motorcycle," the spokesperson said.



"Both motorcycle riders, a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, were transported to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

It is believed the men sustained serious limb fractures and suspected spinal injuries from the crash.



The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating

EARLIER THURSDAY: TWO motorcyclists were rushed to Bundaberg Hospital after a serious crash at Burnett Heads tonight.

The two men were riding with a group of other motorcyclists on a fun ride along the Bundaberg Port Rd when the accident occurred just before 10pm.

Riders administered first aid to the injured men until ambulance crews arrived.

On arrival paramedics worked to stabilise the men on the bitumen while police and fire officers blocked the road to all traffic.

Ambulance officer in charge Terry Shelley said both patients sustained severe limb fractures as a result of the crash.

Mr Shelley said police still didn't know what caused the crash and forensic police officers were on their way to investigate the scene.