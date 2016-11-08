30°
News

Motorcyclist with serious leg injuries after crash

8th Nov 2016 10:40 AM
Pararmedics on scene at a crash at Sharon.
Pararmedics on scene at a crash at Sharon. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MOTORCYLIST has being treated for serious leg injuries after a car and motorbike collided on Gin Gin Rd, Sharon.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown.

The crash happened earlier this morning.

Bundaberg News Mail
All eyes on Brissy boy Burns

All eyes on Brissy boy Burns

ALL eyes will be on Joe Burns this month as he sets out to prove himself worthy of a place back in the Australian Test side.

Fashion forward at Brisbane’s best boutiques

Fashion forward at Brisbane’s best boutiques

BRISBANE has blossomed into a fashion destination, catering for luxury-label lovers to those after fun and fancy-free delights.

MISSING AT SEA: Rescued fishers join search for mate

MISSING AT SEA: Rescued fishers join search for mate

UPDATE 10AM: Two men who were rescued by crews from trawlers near Indian Head were not injured and remain on a boat looking for the missing man.

Building a career in the construction industry

AWARD FINALIST: Brett Kleidon with Melissa Steele who be heading down to Brisbane to attend the CSQ excellence awards for Female of the year.

Melissa is made of Steele

Motorcyclist with serious leg injuries after crash

Pararmedics on scene at a crash at Sharon.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital

'Offensive' Wicked Campers could be deregistered

A Wicked Camper.

Wicked Campers with 'offensive' slogans could be deregistered.

Local Partners

The Christmas spirit is in full swing at one Bundaberg cafe

"Take what you need and leave what you can to help everyone have a Merry Christmas.”

Building a career in the construction industry

AWARD FINALIST: Brett Kleidon with Melissa Steele who be heading down to Brisbane to attend the CSQ excellence awards for Female of the year.

Melissa is made of Steele

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

REDUCED $15,000 FOR QUICK SALE

38 Alcharinjah Drive, Dalysford 4671

Residential Land 25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes ... $75,000

25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes or 9klms drive from Gin Gin, Only 4klms to Tirroan Hotel Land has some regrowth that needs clearing...

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

CHEAPEST BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS!

Lot 45 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated ... $179,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located in an exclusive...

ELEVATED BLOCKS IN EXCLUSIVE OCEAN ESTATE!

Lots 37,40-43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks ... $220,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks are nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located...

UNINTERRUPTED PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS!

Lots 3-12 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right ... $395,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right on the stunning Pacific Ocean. Where can you get an uninterrupted ocean view for this...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!