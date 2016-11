A motorbike rider has been injured in a crash on the Ring Rd, Kalkie.

PARAMEDICS are treating a motorcyclist after a serious crash at the corner of Bargara Rd and the Ring Rd, outside the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision between the motorbike and a car about 8am.

The motorcyclist, believed to be a male aged in his 50s, is understood to be in a serious condition.

Car and motorbike collide:

Traffic is being delayed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More to come.