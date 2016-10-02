Motorcycle crash closes Cedars Rd

PARAMEDICS are treating a female motorcyclist who crashed into a barrier just before the Cedar Crossing Bridge at South Kolan.

Emergency services have closed Cedars Rd and are redirecting traffic while the woman undergoes treatment, with the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter on scene to assist.

It appears the motorcyclist lost control of her bike on the windy road just before the bridge, hitting the barrier on the South Kolan side of the bridge.

Three another motorcycle riders have also stopped and are assisting emergency services, with a white sheet being held up to protect the woman from the heat.

The crash happened about 11.20am.