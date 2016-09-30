Mother and daughter team launch new Bundy eatery

THE latest cafe to open its doors in Bundaberg is No Boundaries Cafe.

Founded and run by the mother-daughter duo, Natasha and Belinda Leonard, the new cafe officially opened on Monday, September 26.

"Mum and I have always had a dream of opening a little cafe of our own," Natasha said.

"After volunteering at the Tom Quinn Centre, where I met Brooke who helped to get the business started and struggling to find a job for myself, we decided to start our own.

"It's been great so far and we are really enjoying it."

One of the meals on offer at the cafe.

Having started planning their business venture in February, the process of completing the extensive paperwork and renovations to install a kitchen, the antique and relaxed vibe is now in full swing.

While this is their first time dwelling in the business side of hospitality, they are no strangers to cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

One of the sweet treats on offer.

"All of the food is homemade and everyone is loving it and our coffees," Natasha said.

"We had a little boy come up to us today and tell us that he absolutely loved our lasagne."

BLET burger with onion.

The cafe has a range of different options from both cold and hot drinks to quench your thirst and classic meals for breakfast, lunch and sweet desserts to top it all off.

Despite being in a low foot traffic area, the busy street and proximity to schools and is often the road tradespeople take to work, ensures plenty of customers.

The opening hours are from 7am-3pm but the owners are considering extending them to cater for student's afternoon tea when school ends.

"We're a family owned business and so far all money made is going into stocking ourselves, we'd love for everyone to come down," Natasha said.

If you are looking for a new place to grab a bite to eat, No Boundaries Cafe is located at 68 Sims Rd, the corner of Sims Rd and Boundary St.

To keep up to date with what's going on you can follow their Facebook page.