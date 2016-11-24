Is this the most Australian man alive?

HE'S the Aussie bloke who has taken the country by storm.

Daniel McConnell, the everyday hero became a legend when the Today show uploaded a clip of him talking about how he chased down a driver who had crashed into his mate's mum's fish and chip shop.

"All I had was me jocks on and I was chasing him up the street and I'm just like, mate," he told the reporter.

"Me mate's mum's had this shop for like 40-odd years and look at it!

"Words can't explain how it is mate."

Daniel said he didn't really think he was a hero for apprehending the driver.

"It's just something you gotta do for the community mate," he said.

"You look after your mates and your mates will always look after you."