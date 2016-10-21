28°
News

More than 200 come forward with meteor information

Tegan Annett
| 21st Oct 2016 9:54 AM
MYSTERY: Owen Bennedick is hoping to find the space rock.
MYSTERY: Owen Bennedick is hoping to find the space rock. Paul Braven GLA181016METEOR

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 200 witnesses have come forward with information about a meteor that lit up Bundy's skies.

The bulk of these have been contacting space expert Owen Bennedick who is committed to finding answers about the galactic event.

The Wappa Falls Observatory owner and astronomer spent three days in Central Queensland, where the meteor is believed to have crashed to earth, this week speaking to residents who saw it.

Now he's back at the Sunshine Coast, ready to piece together the puzzle.

Mr Bennedick said hundreds of people contacted him with information about the event which caused a sonic boom throughout the region about 8.26pm on September 26.

He said from the information received, he expected the meteor exploded near the Cape Capricorn Islands, 24km off the coast of Gladstone.

"We're getting quite a few inquiries from people who have seen it but we are still trying to determine the direction it was travelling,” Mr Bennedick said.

"This is the biggest reaction we have ever had, because this is such a huge event.

"Once I get more information I'll sit down with a Biro, map and compass and I'll draw all up all of the information gathered which will give us a fairly good idea.”

The Gladstone-born man estimated the meteor would have been between 3m and 5m in diameter when it entered the atmosphere and then broke up.

Mr Bennedick said it could have ended "much worse” if the object had exploded on or closer to land.

"We need angles it was coming down with too,” he said.

"Once we determine that we'll know precisely where it blew up.”

If you have information that could help Mr Bennedick's investigation, you can phone him on 0427467944.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg gladstone meteor sky space

Eleven flood mitigation options ready to be released

Eleven flood mitigation options ready to be released

DETAILED independent assessments of 11 Bundaberg flood mitigation options will be released next week for the community to examine and provide feedback on.

Not near our backyards: outcry at 'oversize' shed

NOT IN OUR BACKYARD: Concerned neighbours Shirley and David Tognolini, Gabby and Ian King and Denise and Bill Hannon in front of the shed.

"'Light industrial area opens in Burnett Heads'.”

Vandals trashing riverbank and bridge in CBD

TRASHED: The rubbish-strewn area under Bundaberg's Tallon Bridge where furniture has been burnt.

Man disgusted with behaviour of 'squatters'

New campaign targets complacency on our farms

SAFETY MESSAGE: Leanne Donaldson, Eddy Zaina and Grace Grace at the SnapFresh farm.

Farms have 3% of jobs, 30% of accidents

Local Partners

Get help at financial info day

A FREE information day to help anyone in need of financial help or advice is being held today as part of Anti-Poverty Week.

White crosses to honour loved ones

LEST WE FORGET: Morna Harper and Noeline Pooler at the War Widows White Cross Day at Anzac Park.

Emotion high at war widows event

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Air-con upgrade for Moncrieff theatre

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Cooler theatre on the way

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage of Kim Kardashian West's alleged armed robbers has surfaced online, showing them approaching and leaving her apartment building.

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

HUGE PRICE CUT ON PRIVATE PROPERTY - 42 ACRES - FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS

838 Moorlands Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 5 PRICE SLASHED TO...

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE BY A HUGE $46,000! If it's Privacy, and tranquility you are looking for then look no further. This fantastic property is unique in...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

PRACTICALITY AND CONVENIENCE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

3 Aymone Close, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Make no mistake, this outstanding 4 bedroom home is busting with practicality and convenience and must be sold. Having the tranquility of being quietly tucked...

IMMACULATE EXECUTIVE HOME

20 Bisdee Street, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Be the envy of your friends with this superbly designed home set amongst other quality homes in the luxury suburb of Coral Cove, within a short walking distance to...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $689,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.