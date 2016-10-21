More than 200 come forward with meteor information

MORE than 200 witnesses have come forward with information about a meteor that lit up Bundy's skies.

The bulk of these have been contacting space expert Owen Bennedick who is committed to finding answers about the galactic event.

The Wappa Falls Observatory owner and astronomer spent three days in Central Queensland, where the meteor is believed to have crashed to earth, this week speaking to residents who saw it.

Now he's back at the Sunshine Coast, ready to piece together the puzzle.

Mr Bennedick said hundreds of people contacted him with information about the event which caused a sonic boom throughout the region about 8.26pm on September 26.

He said from the information received, he expected the meteor exploded near the Cape Capricorn Islands, 24km off the coast of Gladstone.

"We're getting quite a few inquiries from people who have seen it but we are still trying to determine the direction it was travelling,” Mr Bennedick said.

"This is the biggest reaction we have ever had, because this is such a huge event.

"Once I get more information I'll sit down with a Biro, map and compass and I'll draw all up all of the information gathered which will give us a fairly good idea.”

The Gladstone-born man estimated the meteor would have been between 3m and 5m in diameter when it entered the atmosphere and then broke up.

Mr Bennedick said it could have ended "much worse” if the object had exploded on or closer to land.

"We need angles it was coming down with too,” he said.

"Once we determine that we'll know precisely where it blew up.”

If you have information that could help Mr Bennedick's investigation, you can phone him on 0427467944.