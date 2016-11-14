More free tip days to help get rid of rubbish

AFTER a weekend of wild weather the Bundaberg free tip weekend has been extended and will start tomorrow.

The Bundaberg Regional Council said as a result of the weather causing wide-spread damage to vegetation across the Bundaberg region, it will extend its annual free tip weekend, bringing forward the start date to Tuesday and run until Sunday.

The council's waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said all councillors had received feedback from residents and decided the extended free tip weekend would be beneficial.

"We understand that a lot of residents have been affected by severe storms over the weekend, which is why all council waste facilities will be receiving most domestic waste and green waste for free,” Cr Rowleson said.

"Residents are reminded that while the free tip weekend does extend to most domestic waste, the campaign does not include material such as televisions, tyres, mattresses and commercial or industrial waste.”

Load limits will be in place and vehicles exceeding 4.5 tonnes would be excluded.

"To extend the life of our waste facilities we ask residents to try and sort recyclable material into relevant categories such as glass, steel, batteries, fridges etc for drop off at clearly identified locations before disposing of the remainder of their general waste,” Cr Rowleson said.

He said the council understood there may also be a significant amount of green waste produced by property owners during any clean up and asked that the material remain free of any contaminants.

Cr Rowleson said the free tip arrangements extended to all the council's waste and recycling facilities and transfer stations across the region.

Residents can access additional information by calling 1300 883 699.