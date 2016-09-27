28°
More than 9000 Queensland kids in foster care

Sherele Moody
| 26th Sep 2016 7:23 AM
The Department of Communities and Child Safety suspended or cancelled the permits of 30 carers last year while it substantiated 144 cases of harm to children.
The Department of Communities and Child Safety suspended or cancelled the permits of 30 carers last year while it substantiated 144 cases of harm to children.

THERE are 9103 Queensland children living in foster care, new statistics show.

Department of Communities and Child Safety data also shows the department suspended or cancelled the permits of 30 carers last year while it substantiated 144 cases of harm to children.

Foster Care Queensland executive director Bryan Smith told the Courier Mail that about one-fifth of the state's foster and kinship carers quit their roles each year due to the pressure of dealing with bureaucracy and handling the "complex needs" of children in crisis.

"Foster parents leave the system because they are disgruntled. It's a tough system," Mr Smith said.

"You can't blame them for that. They are volunteers.''

Recent Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows that 5273 households in Queensland provided out-of-home care during 2014-15. - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  children, family, foster care

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state