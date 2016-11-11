33°
Bill Byrne replaced in cabinet reshuffle

Geoff Egan
| 11th Nov 2016 7:15 AM Updated: 1:37 PM
Morayfield MP Mark Ryan
Morayfield MP Mark Ryan

UPDATE:BILL Byrne has been replaced as Queensland police minister but will keep his position in the state cabinet as the new agriculture minister.

Morayfield Mark Ryan will take over as police, fire, emergency services and corrective services minister.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has been elevated to assistant minister for Local Government and Infrastructure and Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard is now Assistant Minister Of State Assisting The Premier.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the cabinet reshuffle in the wake of Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson's resignation as agriculture minister last week.

Mr Byrne served as agriculture minister from the beginning of the government's term until he replaced Jo-Ann Miller as police minister in December 2015.

Mr Byrne's full ministry title will be Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural and Economic Development.

Mr Byrne was named acting agriculture minister last week and spoke and in in parliament on Tuesday said he was excited to be back in the role.

"It is great to be back in the House representing agriculture for the people of Queensland," he said on Tuesday.

"The Palaszczuk government recognises the strong contribution that the food and fibre sector has continued to make to the Queensland economy.

"No-one in the Palaszczuk government would pretend that our producers do not face some challenges.

"Inevitably, some sectors are doing it better than others, but Queensland agriculture as a whole is clearly in fine fettle. This government will continue to support our farmers and growers with the inevitable and invaluable contribution they will make to our economy."

 

EARLIER: MARK Ryan is expected to be named at Queensland's new police minister this afternoon.

The Morayfield MP and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher will be the big winners from Annastacia Palaszczuk's cabinet reshuffle.

Ms Palaszczuk announced on Twitter on Friday morning that Mr Ryan would join the cabinet and Mr Butcher would become an assistant minister.

The portfolios will be announced at 1pm.

Mr Ryan is expected to replace Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne as police minister.

Mr Byrne will stay in the cabinet as the agriculture minister.

He will replace embattled Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson who resigned from the role last week.

Mr Byrne was the agriculture minister earlier in the term and is currently serving as acting agriculture minister.

Mr Ryan returned to Parliament in last year's election after losing the seat in 2012.

He was married in December last year and made an assistant minister.

NEWLYWEDS: Member for Morayfield Mark Ryan with his new wife Holly Shine.
NEWLYWEDS: Member for Morayfield Mark Ryan with his new wife Holly Shine. Contributed

After being engaged for almost three years, Mr Ryan wed his bride in a fairytale wedding at the Queensland Art Gallery.

Mr Ryan said at the time he was extremely grateful for the many kind wishes sent by the community.

"We were overwhelmed by the many lovely cards, best wishes and congratulations that we received on our special day," Mr Ryan said. "It was the most perfect day and I'm just so lucky to have married my best friend, the love of my life, and the most beautiful, gorgeous woman in the world."

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk cabinet reshuffle mark ryan queensland politics

