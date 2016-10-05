Monto man's mission to preserve the town's history

Col List has spent four years making the booklets of old Monto Herald stories.

MONTO man Col List is on a mission to preserve the town's long history.

Mr List has made about 20 different books of old Monto Herald newspaper cuttings from the 1930s through to the 1980s.

"Council had all the old newspapers just sitting in the library," Mr List said.

"They wanted to get rid of them so they gave them to the historical society and we had this great pile of old newspapers."

Mr List said the Monto Historical Society had the papers for about a month in 2011 before tragedy struck.

"The flood came up and they all went under water," he said.

"It was a big job to dry them all out.

"We spread them out in the Scouts hall and the Mulgildie Hall and saved them all.

"We managed to save all the books, though as a result some of them are a little bit dirty, brittled and so on."

Mr List said it made the job a little more difficult.

"It was a big job to copy them, you've got to be very careful," he said.

"I've copied them, I've done 20 years out of all the books we've got.

"I ripped out the most interesting parts of the newspapers and put them in these books."

A selection of the books Col List has put together. Tobi Loftus

Mr List said the Second World War was an interesting time in the town's history.

"It was interesting how the mood of the district changed," he said.

"Stories used to be flipping things about dances and suddenly it all became very serious as people must have been really worried, especially when you read 1941, 1942 as no one knew what was going to happen.

"Slip trenches were dug at the schools in case there was a bombing raid, those things happened.

"It's hard to believe that people did that now."

Mr List, who has spent four years making the books, said it was something he thought should be done, so he did it.

"When we get all the books done, it's the history of the district," he said.

"You're reading it like you would have read it back then.

"It's fair dinkum.

"It's not someone who has written a story about the past. It is the past."

The Monto Herald no longer exists as it became part of the Central and North Burnett Times in the mid-1980s.