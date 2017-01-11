33°
Monto girl wins Heywire

Jack Lawrie
| 10th Jan 2017 2:58 PM
HEYWIRE: Monto's Breanna Cook was named a finalist in the ABC's rural youth blogging competition.
HEYWIRE: Monto's Breanna Cook was named a finalist in the ABC's rural youth blogging competition.

MONTO'S Breanna Cook was one of 41 young regional Australians to win the ABC's Heywire blogging competition.

The competition, which was open in September to anyone aged between 16 and 22 living outside cities, gave young Australians the opportunity to share their stories.

Miss Cook's entry, titled "No restraints mean my horse and I share a unique bond" focused on how she developed a passion for trick horse riding.

"Because of our outback location, professional tuition was non-existent and our internet was not up to speed to watch YouTube videos, so I had to go "old school" and continue my learning from a book," she said in her entry.

When asked how she felt about her win, Breanna said she was bowled over.

"It was a very good feeling to know," she said.

Breanna got involved with the competition because of the photos she had been making on her business Facebook page 'BJ Horsemanship'.

A friend of a friend saw these posts and suggested she enter.

"I didn't really get 'inspired' to do it, like when I got told about it, my friend kind of inspired me by making me feel my like my story was important" she said.

"But other than that, it's all from my own experiences."

Like her horse-work, Breanna's writing was self-taught and off the cuff.

"I looked at a lot of the entries from the previous year and when I first started writing I didn't think it'd ever be a winner," she said.

"For the story, because I knew what I wanted to write I could just write it."

Even after winning, Breanna said she was not given any feedback as to what had made her story appealing.

The winners also provided an audio transcript of their written entries, recorded by the ABC.

"I hadn't done anything like that before, I was pretty nervous," Breanna said.

"It took a few tries to get it done."

On February 4, Breanna will travel to Canberra with the rest of the winners for the Heywire Regional Youth Summit, to brainstorm and pitch ideas to improve life for regional young people to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

"The main thing I want to focus on is expanding the knowledge of regional communities for city people who don't have an understanding of what goes on in the country," she said.

"That'll be my aspiration for while I'm there."

Community organisations are eligible to apply for a grant of up to $10,000 from the FRRR.

