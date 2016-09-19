Monotreme on the move

WHEN Jenny Linderberg woke to the sound of her dog barking incessantly in the early hours of Wednesday morning, never did she think a tiny creature would be the cause of so much chaos.

The Bundaberg woman said she thought someone was trying to break into her home, but was shocked to instead find a spiky monotreme burrowing a hole in her backyard.

Mrs Linderberg said she locked the dog up for the remainder of the morning and the echidna, which was about the size of a dinner plate, had disappeared by sunrise.

"It's not something you see everyday but since posting my video on Facebook and an apology to the neighbours for my barking dog I have found out that lots of people in Bundaberg have had echidnas visiting," she said.

According to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection the short beaked echidna is a native mammal of Bundaberg, inhabiting places where there are sufficient supplies of ants or termites.

"Female echidnas can nest in many different environments and construct a nursery burrow which normally consists of a metre long tunnel with a large opening at the end," the EHP spokesperson said.

Although echidnas are seldom seen, they can become quite active during mid to late Winter, aka, mating season.

"During mating season, the female will be at the front of a 'train' and she may be followed by up to 10 male echidnas," the spokesperson said.

"The male echidna who endures the courtship period and remains closest to the female, is most likely be the one to breed with her when the female is receptive."

EHP said echidnas are not territorial and wander around in a continuous search for ants or termites to eat, which means they can turn up in your backyard at any time.

"It is best just to enjoy looking at the animal and leaving it alone to go about its business. Contact your local wildlife care organisation or the RSPCA Queensland if you see an injured or sick echidna," the spokesperson said.

In Queensland, echidnas are classified as a 'specialised species' under the Nature Conservation Act 1999 and as such, you need to hold a special rehabilitation permit issued by EHP to care for sick, injured or orphaned echidnas.