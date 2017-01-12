Moneys Creek open to swimmers soon

BUNDABERG Regional Council has opened the Causeway on Moneys Creek at Bargara.

The opening allows water to flow into the upper part of the lagoon, which runs into the ocean at Kellys Beach.

The flow should improve water quality following recent fish kills in the area.

"On Wednesday afternoon, after staff noticed fish schooling around the Moneys Creek Lagoon pipes and noting the hot, still weather conditions, Bundaberg Regional Council closed the swimming area and opened the flood gates to allow fish movement,” Cr Bill Trevor said.

"This was an unscheduled opening as the flood gates would not normally be opened in this area during the summer school holidays due to its popularity.

"This morning's high tide allowed the fish to move to the ocean side of the causeway and the flood gates have since been closed.

"The no swimming signs remain in place as a precaution and the council anticipates the area will reopen to swimmers tomorrow.”

The news was welcomed by residents who have blasted the lagoon's water quality.