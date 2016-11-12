Moneys Creek 'needs new plan' or fish deaths will continue

WRONG WAY: Darryl Hampson has been documenting fish kills at Moneys Creek lagoon since the 1990s and has called for a new strategy for managing the waterway following this week's deaths.

WHEN hundreds of fish showed up dead in Moneys Creek this week, for many residents, it was nothing new.

Least of all for Darryl Hampson.

"I wasn't surprised,” Mr Hampson said.

He has kept a stack of news clippings from as far back as 1993 documenting the problem, and the local environmental activist is calling for a new approach from Bundaberg Regional Council.

HAPPENING FOR YEARS: Darryl Hampson has observed fish kills in Moneys Creek for more than two decades. Eliza Goetze

"I've been saying for years: they need to dig a hole and install four U-shaped culvert pipes in the causeway, and leave it open.

"That way the water can be flushed out several days out of each week.

"There was an opportunity when the new road and roundabout was put in, but they didn't do it.”

The fish kill is believed to be caused by algal blooms which contain high levels of chemical compounds including ammonia.

The bloom has also created an unpleasant smell at the entrance to Moneys Creek, where the council erected signs signalling that the area was closed to swimming this week.

However, Mr Hampson said he had seen people disregarding the signs and swimming anyway.

"It's not a good look or smell for tourists coming to the area,” he said.

"The signs need to be clearer.”

Bargara local Nev Swann also critiqued the council's approach.

He said the scheduled opening times listed by the council and published on Councillor Greg Barnes' webpage did not coincide with the right tide times.

The NewsMail sought comment from the council about its strategy and whether it would consider new measures to improve the flow of the creek on Friday afternoon. The council is in the process of preparing a response.