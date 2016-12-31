Monduran bridge works on track for March finish

WORK is on schedule to replace Monduran Bridge and restore a critical economic link between some of the region's major agricultural producers and the Bruce Hwy.

Bundaberg Regional Council's divisional representative Wayne Honor said contractor RoadTek Asset Services Wide Bay had finished the year on a positive note ahead of the Christmas break.

"The Monduran Bridge replacement project is progressing to schedule and is still on track for completion in late March, weather permitting,” he said.

"This year has seen the demolition of the old timber bridge and 90% completion of the new two-lane concrete structure with all culverts delivered and installed.”