Missing boys could be in Bundaberg area, police say

This five-year-old boy is one of two missing, possibly in the Bundaberg area. He is described as Caucasian with red hair.

TWO young boys missing from their home could be somewhere in the Bundaberg area, Queensland Police believe.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate two boys who went missing from Redbank Plains on January 6.

They were last seen at a residence at Wright St, but they may be in the Bundaberg area.

It is understood Moore Park Beach is an area of interest.

This six-year-old boy is one of two missing, possibly in the Bundaberg area. He is described as Caucasian with red hair.

The boys, aged five and six years old, are believed to be in the company of a 32-year-old man who may be driving a silver 1998 Ford Laser similar to the one below.

A car similar to the one in which the missing boys are believed to have been travelling.

The man, pictured, is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 188cm tall, of slim build with short blonde hair.

The 32-year-old man who it is believed may be with the two boys missing from Moore Park Beach.

Both boys, aged five and six, are described as Caucasian in appearance with red hair.

Police hold concerns for their welfare due to their age.

If you believe you have information which could help police with this matter, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.