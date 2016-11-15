30°
Miss Roche finishes top of the class

Ashley Clark
| 15th Nov 2016 12:41 PM
Miss Roche with her 4A class and Bryce and Trace.
THE cheers of hundreds of students were an indicator of just how loved one Bundaberg teacher is as she accepted her Apple for the Teacher award today.

Miss Peta Roche of Bundaberg East State School was presented the award at a school parade as part of the Hitz 9.39 Breakfast Show competition, where she secured 40% of votes as Bundaberg's favourite primary school teacher.

The competition ran for six weeks, with residents around the region invited to nominate their favourite primary school teacher.

Miss Roche, who has been at the school for ten years, said she got a huge surprise when Bryce and Trace arrived to make the announcement.

"It's been great for all the kids to get involved," she said.

"I love being with the kids and helping them learn things and helping them to feel good about themselves."

Miss Roche won an Ipad Air 2 and her class all took home Ipod Shuffles thanks to Queensland Computers.

Hitz breakfast announcer and promotions manager Tracey Sergiacomi said the promotion had been a great success.

"An amazing 215 teachers were nominated from our region" she said.

"The students really supported their teachers and they all wanted their teacher to be named Bundy's most popular."

The finalists were:

  • Mrs Tash Nastasi and Miss Peta Roche from East State School
  • Ms Carolyn Caldwell and Miss Shona Champion from Kalkie State School
  • Mr Mitchell Yarrow from Avoca State School
  • Miss Danni Bryson from St Mary's Catholic School
  • Miss Emma Vicenzotti and Miss Emma Robinson from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
  • Mrs Marie Hillyard from Bundaberg Central State School
  • Mrs Di Philp from Bundaberg North State School

As well as the prize sponsor Queensland Computers, the major sponsor of Apple for the Teacher was Sugarland Shoppingtown.

Other supporting businesses were CrystalGem Trophies and Engraving, Bundy Bowl and Leisure, Sunday Markets @ Shalom College and Essential Oils We trust.

Bundaberg News Mail
