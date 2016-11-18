Minister says focus should be on jobs, not visa tinkering

QUEENSLAND Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath has called on the Federal Government to end the uncertainty around its commitment to training Australians for future jobs.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with other Australian skills and training ministers in Darwin later this week, Mrs D'Ath said the Federal Government needed to focus on getting Australians employed, rather than tinkering with changes to 457 visa arrangements.

Mrs D'Ath said it was promising that Deloitte tourism labour force figures showed more than 20,000 extra tourism jobs will be created in Queensland by 2020, including 304 in the Bundaberg region.

"The Palaszczuk Government is passionate about providing people, including those in Bundaberg, with the skills and training they need to get into the workforce and build careers," said Mrs D'Ath.

"Through our TAFE colleges and programs like Skilling Queenslanders for Work, we are striving to ensure Queenslanders have access to the training they need to secure employment.

"With regional Queensland looking for new employment opportunities, now is not the time for Canberra to cut funding that can be vital in helping people develop the skills to start a new career pathway, create new job opportunities, or get back into the workforce."

Figures from Deloitte Access Economics Australian Tourism Labour Force Report showed the demand for tourism jobs for 2015-2020 was projected to reach 304 in Bundaberg, including 97 skilled and 207 unskilled positions.

Mrs D'Ath said these tourism figures, along with rising commodity prices, early signs of a resurgence in the resources sector and the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme were positive signs that more jobs would open up for the state.

"It is vital we have job options for Queenslanders, especially those in regional areas. It is the Palaszczuk Government's priority to create jobs and expand businesses and we need Federal support to deliver the skills to do this."

Mrs D'Ath will travel to Darwin for the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Industry and Skills Council meeting, where the Federal Government's National Partnership Agreement on Skills Reforms is high on Queensland's agenda.

Funding for the National Partnership Agreement on Skills Reform is due to expire at the end of June 2017.

Mrs D'Ath says all state training ministers will be calling on the Federal Government to extend the current agreement until a new plan is proposed.

"This funding cliff will leave a shortfall of over $100 million that is supposed to help businesses attract well-trained employees," Mrs D'Ath said.