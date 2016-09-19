25°
Minister says backpacker tax putting $900m a year at risk

19th Sep 2016 1:45 PM
Minister Kate Jones.
Minister Kate Jones. Contributed

MINISTER for Tourism Kate Jones today renewed calls for the Turnbull Government to drop the backpacker tax.

Ms Jones said the latest international visitor data showed the tax was already turning backpackers away before it is even introduced.

"Since the tax was announced we have seen working visa holiday visitor nights down by close to 9 per cent in Queensland,” she said.

"In the year to June 2016, Queensland recorded 12.3 million backpacker visitor nights down from 13.5 million in the 12 months to June 2015.

"We also saw the total number of backpackers visiting Queensland drop from 338,000 to 331,000 over the same period.

"At a time when the Palaszczuk Government has been working with the tourism industry to attract record numbers of international and local tourists to Queensland, the Turnbull Government's proposal for a backpacker is having a direct reduction in backpacker visitor nights.

"As long as the Turnbull Government continue to dither with this tax, backpackers will choose other destinations like New Zealand and Canada.

"We know backpackers are worth more than $900 million to the Queensland economy and Mr Turnbull is putting that a risk.

"It doesn't make sense to slug backpackers with a new tax when their contribution to regional economies is so important.”

Ms Jones said the Federal Government had refused to acknowledge the tax on working visa holiday makers was a bad tax.

"The backpacker tax doesn't need tinkering around the edges, it must go altogether,” she said

"We know the Turnbull Government's backpacker tax will hurt regional Queensland.

"Our agriculture and tourism industries rely on backpackers for seasonal jobs like fruit picking, harvesting and hospitality - we do not want to see these industries put at risk.

"We should be making it easier for people to holiday and work in Queensland, not harder.”

