Microbusiness one-stop shop

BUSINESS READY: A new space is being set up for prospective businesses.

IF THE cost of rent, wages, and electricity bills makes you hesitant to put it all on the line and commit to starting up a new business, Combined Shopping might be just what you need.

A Bundaberg couple have come up with a new venture to help others overcome the same hurdles they faced when looking to kick start their own business.

Brendon Lane and Sacha Haverty struggled to save money working a regular 9-5 job and wanted to step out on their own, but the start-up and ongoing costs made the prospect too risky.

Instead they've turned their problems into the solution, while also giving others a chance to follow their dreams or just make some extra cash.

Securing space in Quay St next to Tackle World, the 1000sqm of indoor and outdoor space will enable those looking to sell anything from fashion to handmade wares in a CBD retail space, without the hefty overheads.

In return Mr Lane and Ms Haverty will take 19% commission on sales, but only once the items sell.

"We've split the shop up into categories, so you pick what categories you wish to retail. There are over 500 to pick from, men's clothing, females clothing, footware, etc,” he said.

"Only one of each category will be accepted, so once you secure your position no one can come in as competition. We're hoping to fit up to 50 different categories.”

Mr Lane said their was already interest from furniture, fashion and jewellery retailers.

"We've also had two or three people who make handmade items,” he said.

"It's just a way to bring businesses back into town who can't quite afford the rent.

"They become suppliers and it will run like any other shop, but rather than going out and buying from the big companies that supply the big stores, I'm helping out the little man.”

Mr Lane said they hoped to open the shop after Christmas.

For more details phone 0432 156 239.