Men's Shed to open soon

MEN'S SHED: Rob Miller and Col Driver at the new Gayndah Men's Shed.

ROB Miller and other Men's Shed members have worked tirelessly for months and now the new location is almost ready for its official opening.

Mr Miller and company took it upon themselves to erect the new shed at the Gayndah Aerodrome and by doing so sped up the process instead of waiting on external factors.

"Oh absolutely, things went along very nicely when we all decided to put it together ourselves," Mr Miller said.

Now that the new shed is almost complete, Mr Miller has set October 29 as the opening date.

"We wanted to show our appreciation to the sponsors who without their support we wouldn't have had the money to build this place," Mr Miller said.

The official opening will be for sponsors with the Men's Shed, and include a sausage sizzle and cold drinks as a thank you to those who supported them.

"The squares we sold have paid for this, I think it is special to get this support." Mr Miller said.

More than 150 squares of space were sold for funding.