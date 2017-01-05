30°
News

Meningococcal outbreak: Fourth child diagnosed in Qld

Kara Vickery, The Courier-Mail | 5th Jan 2017 6:13 AM Updated: 8:03 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FOURTH child is recovering in hospital after being ­diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

The Courier-Mail reports a South Brisbane boy is being treated at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for the potentially deadly infection, after presenting to the facility on December 31.

It follows confirmation of the diagnosis of three children under the age of five from the same family - two siblings and a cousin - on New Year's Day.

A Children's Health Queensland spokesman said three of the children were in a stable condition, with the other child, one of the three linked cases, in a serious but stable condition.

He said the fourth case was unrelated to the other three and all of the children were expected to recover.
 

‘No additional danger’: Doctor Megan Young from the Metro North Public Health Unit.
‘No additional danger’: Doctor Megan Young from the Metro North Public Health Unit. Dr Megan Young


Metro North Hospital and Health Service's public health unit yesterday confirmed three children from Brisbane's north had been diagnosed with meningococcal after falling ill during a family gathering.

The announcement prompted alarm from parents on social media sites after it was revealed the children had visited Brisbane's South Bank on New Year's Eve, where about 90,000 people were estimated to have celebrated.

But public health physician Megan Young said that there was no additional danger to the public.

"The general population is at no increased risk of meningococcal disease subsequent to these three linked cases," she said.

"People should, as always, just be aware of signs and symptoms and if they are concerned that they may be coming down with meningococcal disease, they should see their medical practitioner."

Dr Young said while it was "unusual" for three cases to present to the hospital at once, the children presented with "quite typical symptoms".

She said all those close to the children had now been identified and, where appropriate, were being treated with antibiotics as a precaution.

Health department data shows 42 cases of meningococcal were reported in Queensland between January 1 and December 18 last year, up from 31 in 2015.

The vaccine for only one of the two most common strains, serogroup C, is available for free for one-year-old children under Australia's National Immunisation Program.

The meningococcal B vaccine, Bexsero, isn't funded by the scheme and has been out of stock nationally since ­October.

A Glaxo Smith Kline spokeswoman said yesterday Bexsero was expected to be available again by the end of the month.

Bexsero is not subsidised by the Federal Government, with parents reportedly forking out up to $500 to immunise one child.

Of the 13 strains of the potentially deadly disease, B and C are the most common in Australia.

Dr Young would not comment yesterday about whether Bexsero should be added to the National Immunisation Program.

The latest Australian Meningococcal Surveillance Program annual report found 64 per cent of meningococcal cases analysed in 2015 were B strain.

Health authorities were yesterday unable to confirm which strain of the disease any of the four children had.

Dr Young also declined to reveal whether any of the children were vaccinated against the disease.

Young children are particularly vulnerable to meningococcal, which is believed to claim the life of as many as 10 per cent of those diagnosed.

In November, health experts expressed concern about an increasing number of cases of W strain, previously believed to be rare.

Common symptoms include vomiting, fever, headache, stiff neck, light sensitivity and a red or purple rash.

Meningococcal disease is usually treated with a course of intravenous antibiotics for between five and seven days.

Topics:  disease editors picks meningococcal

Man tasered after attacking traffic

Man tasered after attacking traffic

A MAN was tasered by police last night after causing chaos on busy Bundaberg streets.

Meningococcal outbreak: Fourth child diagnosed in Qld

A child affected by Meningococcal septicaemia

A FOURTH child is recovering in hospital after being ­diagnosed.

Eight in eight days: teen girl latest Irukandji victim

All eight stings have occurred on the western side of Fraser Island.

Region's on track for TAB status for greyhounds

RACE IS ON: Bundaberg is up against Capalaba to get TAB status.

Game changer for racing in Bundy is coming

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

Five things you need to know

Do you want a burger to go with that shake? Yes

ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

45kg of beef eaten in one day

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

FORMER Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay died “unexpectedly” on New Year’s Eve at just 40 years of age.

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

With 2 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 additional office / study plus utility room and front sunroom and refreshed bathroom, this property will be sure to suit those...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

VACANT AND READY TO GO - BE SETTLED FOR THE NEW YEAR HERE

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR VALUE FOR MONEY THEN LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HERE - DOUBLE SHED + CARAVAN BAY + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS IN FANTASTIC 100% FLOOD FREE...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!