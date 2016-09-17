Members and wider community winners from renos

IT'S the start of a new season and the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Clubhouse has a new look after a $1.1 million makeover.

Club president Lynda Cremer said the renovations doubled the floor space upstairs, added two training rooms, a kitchenette and lift and updated the function room.

"The realisation of this project is the culmination of hundreds of members' work to raise $600,000 and then we were fortunate to get grants from both the Federal and State governments,” she said.

"Just this week there's a big corporate group coming out to use the training rooms for conferences.

"It means that we can sustain our club with that fundraising that comes from being able to lease it out on a regular basis.

Club members are in for a treat as the new season begins today. Paul Donaldson BUN100916SURF7

"As far as members are concerned we have great training rooms for when they do the training to become surf life savers and also storage for their equipment.”

Ms Cremer said the club had two come and try days coming up, tomorrow and the following Sunday, with everyone invited to see what surf life saving was all about.

"People of all ages, from seven through to 70 can come along to experience what it's like to paddle a ski, paddle a board, just enjoy the team work that goes into surf sports.”