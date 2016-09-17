27°
News

Members and wider community winners from renos

Carolyn Archer
| 17th Sep 2016 11:07 AM
NEW LOOK: Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Clubhouse has undergone renovations.
NEW LOOK: Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Clubhouse has undergone renovations. Paul Donaldson BUN100916SURF5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S the start of a new season and the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Clubhouse has a new look after a $1.1 million makeover.

Club president Lynda Cremer said the renovations doubled the floor space upstairs, added two training rooms, a kitchenette and lift and updated the function room.

"The realisation of this project is the culmination of hundreds of members' work to raise $600,000 and then we were fortunate to get grants from both the Federal and State governments,” she said.

"Just this week there's a big corporate group coming out to use the training rooms for conferences.

"It means that we can sustain our club with that fundraising that comes from being able to lease it out on a regular basis.

Club members are in for a treat as the new season begins today.
Club members are in for a treat as the new season begins today. Paul Donaldson BUN100916SURF7

"As far as members are concerned we have great training rooms for when they do the training to become surf life savers and also storage for their equipment.”

Ms Cremer said the club had two come and try days coming up, tomorrow and the following Sunday, with everyone invited to see what surf life saving was all about.

"People of all ages, from seven through to 70 can come along to experience what it's like to paddle a ski, paddle a board, just enjoy the team work that goes into surf sports.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg, nielson park beach, renovations, surf club

Meal time with Muslims: what are they really like?

Meal time with Muslims: what are they really like?

THEY laugh, they tease, they pray. Reporter Rae Wilson discovers most Australian Muslims are just like the rest of us when she sits down to an Iftar dinner.

Hospital staff are off and walking for a healthier Bundy

KEEPING ACTIVE: Tania Pitt, John Gamlin and Maree Itzstein are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the kick the Kilos campaign.

You can help Bundy win fitness challenge

'Strokes don't discriminate': Shane's story

PEER LEADER: Shane Isles uses his own experience to help others adapt to life after a stroke. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail

Shane Isles uses his own experience to help others

Members and wider community winners from renos

NEW LOOK: Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Clubhouse has undergone renovations.

Surf club looking good after major renovation

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Prince's estate is being sued for $56,260 by an event planner after two scheduled parties were reportedly cancelled.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $340,000

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

4 BEDS + OFFICE + 3 LIVING + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED IN EDENBROOK

18 Edenbrook Drive, Norville 4670

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

New to the market is this executive home with 4 bedrooms plus designated office, 3 living areas, pool, 6m x 6m shed, ducted air conditioning, solar power plus a...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $379,900

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

MODERN COASTAL QUEENSLANDER

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $528,000

This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights, reluctantly comes to the market for the first time. Due to...

CHEAP RURAL LIVING WITHIN 10MINS TO TOWN!

85 OLD GIN GIN ROAD, Oakwood 4670

House 3 1 5 $225,000

Didn't think you could afford your own acre of land with a brick home? Think again! This is a unique opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom brick home on...

PRIVACY AND PEACEFUL LIVING ONLY 10 MINS FROM BUNDABERG

59 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 3 $365,000

Enjoy peace and privacy just 10 minutes from Bundaberg. This home has a lot to offer, a modern home on small acreage with a pool and a big 2 bay shed. This home...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY NOT TO BE MISSED

578 Branyan Drive, Branyan 4670

House 3 1 4 $519,000

CAPITALISE ON THE CAPTIVATING RIVER VIEWS AND DIRECT RIVER ACCESS You may have imagined living on the water's edge with the ability to go skiing, paddle...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE - 2 LIVING AREAS, 6m x 6m SHED, SOLAR POWER, GREAT LOCATION

52 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Positioned in Kepnock this neat and tidy brick home certainly offers more than meets the eye and is within a short walk to park land (Baldwin Swamp), Forest View...

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.