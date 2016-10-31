29°
Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

Eliza Goetze
| 31st Oct 2016 7:43 PM
FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.
FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year. Contributed

WHEN more than 100 people head to the Young Australian Hotel tomorrow to watch a few ponies race around a track, there will be a much deeper meaning for Bundaberg local Jenny Frew.

The organiser of the event has dedicated herself to the day's success for the last eight months.

It was in February that she and her friend Jan Doherty held a cent sale that raised $8000 for Cancer Council Queensland, and becoming involved with the charity has spurred her on to make today's luncheon "bigger and better”.

She has been motivated not only by her late son Dean, who died of non-Hodgkins lymphoma at 27, and another close friend who also succumbed to cancer, but by those she has met along the way.

"It's not just (them), it's the people I've met (through the Cancer Council) who have been an inspiration to me,” Jenny said.

"I just give them a hug - you feel it for them, and you see them smile and it brings something to you - you don't know what they are going through.

"It was just something I wanted to do and I'm doing it.”

GREAT PRIZES: Jenny Frew and Jan Doherty are putting together what is shaping up to be the biggest fundraiser for the Queensland Cancer Council next month. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
GREAT PRIZES: Jenny Frew and Jan Doherty are putting together what is shaping up to be the biggest fundraiser for the Queensland Cancer Council next month. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN300316CANCER1

After an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event in June, Jenny has now raised close to $30,000 over the last eight months and intends to boost that tally on Tuesday.

"If they all turn up we have $1000 straight away to the Cancer Council - $10 from every $40 goes back to them.

"None of this would have happened,” she adds, "without the love and support of my family who have been beside me all the way and friends who have come to my rescue and helped out with fundraisers.

"Then there are all the people who have donated prizes, the girls who are modelling to support me; Summer Breeze has given us a beautiful array of clothes to present.”

The prospect of bringing in more money to support those battling the disease, and their families, fills Jenny with pride.

"I'm so excited right now. I can't wait,” she said yesterday.

"This time tomorrow I'll have my feet up and a nice long black in front of me.”

102 tickets had been sold this afternoon for the luncheon but there are still a few left. Phone the Young Australian Hotel on 4153 1553 or Jenny Frew on 0438 531 204 to book.

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

