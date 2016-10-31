Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: get your backside trackside

THERE'S plenty happening around Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day. Here are just a few functions you can get along to.

Bundaberg Racecourse: Individual tickets are still going. $65 gets you entry to the public marquee, seating at tables of eight and food.

Bundaberg RSL: Enjoy a $25 cold buffet lunch, sweep tickets, quiz and questionnaire and prizes for Best Dressed and Best Fascinator, all from noon. Phone 4132 6500 to book.

CUP DAY: Mary McKinney, Joanne Harvey and Heidi Brown at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN031115MEL40

The Waves: The club will operate as normal with a full bar and the TAB will open at 9am.

Melbourne Hotel: The will TAB open from 7am and there will be a seafood and roast buffet lunch, prizes for best dressed and sweeps. Phone 4151 3065 to book.

READY TO RACE: Montanna Savva on Mah Baker is led by Ruth Schroder round the parade ring at Thabeban Park Catholic School race day. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN190316RACE22

Spotted Dog: Get in quick as there are a few more spots for a regular lunch service at the Spotted Dog, and if you miss out on the race, head down for festivities at night with racegoers who will be bused in from Bundaberg Racetrack for Hats On in the beer garden.

Young Australian: There are still tickets available for the Melbourne Cup Luncheon for Cancer Council Queensland. $40 gets you a glass of champagne on arrival, lunch and dessert, plus sweeps, raffles, lucky door prizes, fashion parade, mini cent sale and lots of prizes, and the race on the big screen. Phone 4153 1553 to book.

CUP DAY: Amity McNally at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN031115MEL37

Sugarland Tavern: Seafood, meat and hot dish luncheon, complimentary glass of bubbles, lucky seat prize, sweeps, prizes for best dressed, best hat and best couple, full betting facilities from 7am, with a courtesy bus available. Phone 4150 5999 to book.

Bargara Beach Hotel: Spots still available for the two course luncheon with lucky door, sweeps, trivia and a prize for Best Fascinator. Tickets are $29.95. Phone 4159 2232 to book.

CUP DAY: Tim Wade and Scott Wade at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN031115MEL34

Moore Park Bowls Club: Breakfast and lunch will be served up as usual with a cent sale, fashion parades and the race on the big screen. Bookings preferred. Phone 4159 8326.

Brothers Sports Club: Tickets for the official Melbourne Cup function are sold out but you can still head to the main club.

The Brewhouse: The planned 5 Course Craft Beer and Artisan Barbecue Degustation at The Brewhouse has been cancelled, so the Brewhouse will be closed as it usually is on Tuesdays. You can still book a degustation for groups in future. Phone Rhys on 0427 621 899.