Meet the team behind Rural Weekly's new column

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Kylie Jackson, right, with Tony, of Crown Berries, and the Aerobugs team.

FRUIT and veg producers, do you know who to ask for industry advice?

From this week you will be able to open the Rural Weekly and see what is going on through the eyes of your local industry representatives from Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

BFVG is a not-for-profit grower co-operative that has been representing the fruit, vegetable, herb and nut Industries of the Wide Bay Burnett since 1948.

It is governed by a board of eight grower directors and two independent directors and their vision is implemented by a team of five staff.

You can call in and meet the team, who come from diverse skill sets and backgrounds, at 23 Enterprise St.

Bree Grima is managing director and has been part of the team for more than six years.

She holds degrees in science and environmental science and is passionate about representing and advocating for horticultural producers in the region.

Bree also runs The Carbon Farming Project, providing information and tools to producers to assist them in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and sequestering carbon in soils.

HORTICULTURE TEAM: Daryl Anastasi, Kylie Jackson, Bree Grima and Louise Lemon. Contributed

She is supported by project officers Kylie Jackson and Daryl Anastasi, administration manager Louise Lemon and administration assistant Megan Murray.

Kylie is responsible for the Queensland Agricultural Workforce Network, an industry-led rural jobs initiative funded by the Queensland Government, in the Wide Bay Burnett, Banana and Gladstone regions.

Daryl has a dual role within BFVG as project officer for the National Vegetable Extension Network, which connects growers with relevant research and development outcomes and opportunities.

Daryl is also the Growcom representative for Phase 3 of the Reef Trust Project in the Burnett and Fitzroy catchment areas.

The BFVG team will be providing weekly articles in the Rural Weekly to keep you up to speed with the latest horticultural news and events.

If you would like to know more about BFVG or the Projects being run, call into the office or phone 41533007.