Meet the new farm robot smoking weeds

IT SEES weeds, decides whether to spray or pull them, and gets the job done.

And it won't talk back.

Queensland University of Technology robotics experts have created the AgBot II and, while it looks a little like the Mars Rover, it is predicted to make a big difference here on Earth.

The robot could save Australia's farm sector $1.3 billion a year by reducing the costs of weeding crops by about 90%.

More than 20 local farmers and industry experts saw it in action yesterday at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Research Station in Kalkie.

WEED WHIZ: The AgBot II shows off for Bundaberg farmers. Eliza Goetze

Professor Tristan Perez, leader of QUT's agricultural robotics program, said Agbot II's sensors, software and other electronics enabled it to navigate through a field, detect and classify weeds and kill them mechanically or chemically.

"In future versions, the robots could also feed back data on such things as soil and crop health and the state of diseases as they conduct their operations.

"This would enable better decisions driven by real-time information," he said.

Bundaberg MP and Agriculture Minister Leanne Donaldson said her department invested $3 million into the project, "to help producers use technology to increase efficiencies, profitably and sustainably".

"People think farmers are sticks in the mud," said Maurice Chapman, who has farmed in the region for 52 years. "But our industry changes every week."

Mr Chapman said while he may not implement the technology just yet, his children likely would.

Similar technology is already used to sort and pack produce, and it could soon be available for farmers to purchase. "The total cost of this model was around $100,000, but it's a one-off; a more basic model could be cheaper when mass produced," Prof Perez said.