Meet ABC Kids star at Sugarland

WHAT A HOOT: The star of ABC Kids TV show Giggle & Hoot will be outside Woolworths at Sugarland Shoppingtown from 11am-2pm tomorrow.

KIDS are in for a treat today when Jimmy Giggle drops in for a visit.

The star of ABC Kids TV show Giggle & Hoot will be outside Woolworths at Sugarland Shoppingtown from 11am-2pm for CARE Day.

The day is in in support of Stockland CARE Foundation partners Redkite and Touched by Olivia. Stockland owns Sugarland

Customers will be able to show their support by buying a pair of butterfly wings or a kite for $3.

Sugarland marketing manager Jasmine Randall said there would be a range of activities and entertainment to enjoy.

"We encourage everyone in the local community to join in the fun and celebrations at Sugarland Shoppingtown and to support the great work of Redkite and the Touched by Olivia Foundation,” she said.