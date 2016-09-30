29°
News

Medication costs to be slashed, but at what cost?

Jim Alouat | 30th Sep 2016 3:18 PM
Medicine prices are set to be slashed.
Medicine prices are set to be slashed. Andrew Thorpe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHRONICALLY-ill patients, non-concession card holders and the Federal Government will be the big winners when prescription medication costs are slashed from tomorrow.

But Bundaberg pharmacies maintain they will be among the losers as generic margins will be further cut meaning vital pharmacy services like prescription deliveries could soon be gone.

More than 2000 medicine brands will reduce in price as of today, with sufferers of common ailments including diabetes, anxiety, high blood pressure and high cholesterol saving up to $20 per script according to the government.

These savings are the result of the PBS Access and Sustainability Package reforms which passed Parliament last year.

Health Minister Sussan Ley said the reforms would deliver a significant win for taxpayers.

Coral Coast Pharmacies director and pharmacist David Holmes said independent pharmacies were already under stress and this latest price cut could deliver a crippling blow to struggling pharmacies.

Mr Holmes said non-concessional card holders made up a small proportion of his customers and for those with concession cards there would be no difference in costs.

"Of our pharmacies about 10% of our scripts are for non-concession holders,” he said.

Mr Holmes said out-of-stock situations could become worse than they already were as manufacturers had less incentive to supply medicines on time.

"There are already drugs where there is a supply problem because they are cutting down on their supply on life-saving medication such as Metformin for diabetes,” he said.

Bundaberg pharmacist Campbell Gradon said pharmacies and wholesalers would need to reduce stock holdings in the build up to October 1 to reduce the effect of reduced values of items from October 1.

"More and more products will be removed from the PBS as manufacturers no longer break even,” he said.

Ms Ley said the savings from the PBS Access and Sustainability Package are already being used to subsidise breakthrough medicines, like the melanoma treatment Keytruda, which was added to the PBS last year.

Savings for non-consessional patients

Alendronic acid with colecalciferol up to $23.37

Alendronic acid with colecalciferol and calcium up to $23.37

Cefalotin up to $13.27

Methotrexate up to $10.91

Fosinopril with hydrochlorothiazide up to $10.63

Enalapril with hydrochlorothiazide up to $10.06

Flucloxacillin up to $8.29

Temozolomide up to $6.93

Pioglitazone up to $6.72

Donepezil up to $6.60

Bundaberg News Mail
Woman on 25 rural acres fined $600 for rooster crowing

Woman on 25 rural acres fined $600 for rooster crowing

A FAMILY rooster has ruffled some feathers with his routine crowing at sunrise.

Bundy cops 3cm hail... and the wet's not over yet

There were storms overnight through much of Queensland.

Long weekend could see a mix of weather

Diver's underwater encounter with Dougie the dugong

Dougie hangs out with diving crew

Gemma's ready to raise funds in Summer Surf Girl comp

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen at Moore Park Beach.

Surf Girl entrant to hold event

Local Partners

Giving back to the community

THE Good Guys Bundaberg has put action to their name by providing valuable support to some of those in the community who need it most.

Orchestra event to be a success

Music to ignite the senses

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

JUSTIN Bieber has been ordered to travel to Miami for a deposition, regarding his bodyguard's alleged altercation with a photographer, within the next 30 days.

Sludge metal heaven served up across Australia

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

Black Rheno to hit a town near you

Prog metal upstarts to tour Australia

Caligulaâ€™s Horse, one of the countryâ€™s most exciting and innovative progressive bands, will hit the road for a national tour in November.

Australian prog masters announce national tour

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'Will & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

MAGIC 5 ACRES -FENCED + SHED + DAM + POWER

Lot 9 Klintstroms Road, Bungadoo 4671

Residential Land Fantastic corner 2.05 HA block (5+acres) selectively cleared with power connected to ... $150,000

Fantastic corner 2.05 HA block (5+acres) selectively cleared with power connected to a 9x6 metre colorbond shed with 2 roller doors and a screened in full length...

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

LOADS OF CHARACTER AND SPACE

32 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Conveniently located close to the C.B.D, schools, shops and parks in the ever popular suburb of Avenell Heights, sits this lovely character filled home with so...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ARCHITECT DESIGN - ONLY 4 LEFT!

6 Backhill Place, Coral Cove 4670

Unit 2 2 1 From $259,500 to...

A brand new complex in the coastal community of Coral Cove, unlike any other! Uniquely designed by a Brisbane architect, each unit is different and has their own...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual