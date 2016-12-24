Mayor's Christmas surprise for local man

"I WAS a bit stressed, but now I reckon I'm going to have a happy Christmas”.

Margaret Olsen Place resident Graham Emanueli had been pondering just how he was going to replace his extensive range of power tools, water blaster, garden tools and items gathered over many years which were either destroyed or damaged in a fire at his residence this week.

A garden shed backing onto a similar shed owned by Mr Emanueli was set alight around midnight on Tuesday with the heat from the blaze either destroying or rending much of the contents of his shed unusable.

The goods were not insured.

Hearing of Graham's plight, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Steve Cooper of Cooper's Home Hardware combined to provide Graham with an in-store credit to allow him to replace up to $1000 worth of his damaged equipment.

"Graham has been a consistent help to council staff at Margaret Olsen Place over a number of years and we saw this as an opportunity to help him through his misfortune,” Cr Dempsey said.

"He is a man who prides himself on maintaining his residence and its surrounds in an immaculate condition and obviously he needs his tools to do this.”

The mayor said Mr Emanueli had responded to the emergency last Tuesday by bringing the fire under control with a garden hose.

"It was noticeable that the guttering and down pipes on his unit close to the fire were at the point of ignition and if that had happened the outcome could have been far worse,” Cr Dempsey said.

"He never asked for a thing which is consistent with the character of the man.”

A delighted Graham was stunned when the Mayor visited and handed over a letter authorising him to replace his lost items at Coopers Home Hardware.

"I had been a bit down about this but this gift has really lifted my spirits,” he said.

Emergency services were called to the fire that was burning in a lawn locker at the back of a unit at Margaret Olsen Place retirement village just after midnight on Wednesday, December 21.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the fire was deemed suspicious and was under investigation.