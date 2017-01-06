Mayor welcomes $19.8m gas pipeline completion

THE completion of the $19.8 million gas pipeline to the Port of Bundaberg has been welcomed by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey as "a vital artery supporting future commercial and industrial growth for the Bundaberg region".

Cr Dempsey said the gas pipeline was an investment in the future of the region and had been essential infrastructure to progress the development of the $70 million Knauf plasterboard factory that is currently under construction.

"While Knauf will be the initial main customer taking advantage of the line, this additional energy source is now available to other industries that may seek to feed from the major trunk line and this opens up the potential for so many other business opportunities," he said.

"Council has been playing its role in supporting the construction of the gas pipeline by investing millions of dollars over a number of budgets to bring improved water and sewerage connectivity to the port area.

"While the availability of gas is important, it is just as important to have this other essential infrastructure in place to support commercial, industrial and residential growth at the Port of Bundaberg."

Cr Dempsey said he was confident the Port would become a catalyst for job creation and significant commercial expansion.

"We are awaiting an announcement from the Queensland Government regarding the allocation of a State Development Area at the Port. Currently the ex-HMAS Tobruk is moored at the Port and two years' worth of pre-scuttling work will be undertaken on the vessel," he said.

"Council remains very excited at the momentum that has been created across the Bundaberg region and we enter 2017 in a very positive frame of mind."