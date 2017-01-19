Mayor ready to spend millions

JACK Dempsey didn't hesitate when asked what Bundaberg Regional Council would do with $10 million it has scored from the State Government.



The mayor says the surprise funding announcement was a win for ratepayers, as it eased pressure on the council's finances.



"We have numerous shovel-ready projects that we can deliver immediately, projects that comply with the stated outcomes of creating jobs and improving community assets and infrastructure," Cr Dempsey.



He said they included building roads, parks and paths and "a host of other initiatives".



Deputy Premier and Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Minister Jackie Trad said priority for the Works for Queensland funding had been given to areas in need of an economic boost.



"The Palaszczuk Government is absolutely committed to creating jobs in Bundaberg and the Burnett region and this innovative program will deliver on this commitment," Ms Trad said.



"It will serve a double duty - supporting more than 600 jobs across the state and upgrading important regional infrastructure.



"Funds could go to a wide variety of projects like improving the condition of local roads or upgrading important community infrastructure like sports facilities and swimming pools."



Cr Dempsey said Bundy's grant was "enormous news" and would help maintain economic momentum in the region.



"Through our 'Open for Development' program we have created jobs, attracted investment and boosted business confidence," he said.



"This $10.71 million will go a long way to maintaining the economic drive created through that program."



Ms Trad said that the program allocations had been developed with the Local Government Association of Queensland to ensure that the grants would target areas where they would be of most value.



"Every member of the Palaszczuk Government is focused on job creation and this program has been fast tracked to benefit our regional communities, sooner," she said.



"The full $200 million has been allocated across 65 regional councils on the basis of population and local unemployment, providing a boost to every regional community, town and city."



Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the program brought councils and the state together to stimulate local economies and deliver improved infrastructure.



Councils are encouraged to nominate projects by early February.



