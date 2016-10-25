27°
News

Mayor launches annual festive fundraiser

25th Oct 2016 12:22 PM
SEASON OF GIVING: Santa, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and the crew launch the 2016 Christmas Appeal.
SEASON OF GIVING: Santa, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and the crew launch the 2016 Christmas Appeal. Paul Donaldson BUN251016SANTA1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has joined with representatives from the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Society - along with Santa - to launch the 2016 Mayor's Christmas Appeal.

Cr Dempsey called on the community to join together to support the less fortunate during the festive season.

"I know the Bundaberg region is generous in spirit so let's work together to support our families in need,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said the annual appeal had continued to raise funds for St Vinnies and the Salvos to distribute throughout the region, especially around Christmas.

These organisations rely on these funds to distribute food hampers, vouchers and toys to the region's disadvantaged families.

"Over a number of years the generosity of the Bundaberg region community has allowed us to donate tens of thousands of dollars to these organisations which has seen hundreds of less fortunate families enjoy a Merry Christmas.”

Cr Dempsey said the appeal was already off to a great start as the selected charity of the NewsMail's Bundy Club event on October 22.

World champion surfer Layne Beachley was the guest speaker at the event.

"In excess of $4000 will be tipped into the appeal thanks to a generous audience and our sensational sponsors Bundaberg Rum, Lady Musgrave Experience and Ocean Pacific Seafood which contributed prizes to our raffle,” he said.

"What a champion person Layne is - thanks to her for the donated signed surfboard and thanks to NewsMail.”

Cr Dempsey said the next Christmas Appeal event would be the Old Bags Lunch on November 23, hosted by his wife, Christine Dempsey.

"Old Bags Lunch is a light-hearted ladies' event with a difference,” he said.

"Guests are asked to bring along an old handbag to be swapped during the lunch.

"This popular event is likely to sell out so I would encourage you to purchase tickets quickly.”

Tickets for the Old Bags Lunch are $35 each which includes a two-course lunch, and are available until Friday, November 11, or until sold out. Tickets can be bought at the council's Bundaberg administration centre on Bourbong St or by phoning 1300 883 699.

Donations to the Christmas Appeal can be made at any council service centre or Bundaberg branch of Auswide Bank.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  2016 mayor's christmas appeal bundaberg regional council bundy club christmas appeal jack dempsey layne beachley old bags lunch salvation army salvos st vincent de paul society st vinnies

Seal of disapproval for Specsavers ad

Seal of disapproval for Specsavers ad

I MAY be out of touch, however, I always considered that television ads were meant to induce the viewer to purchase the product or service advertised.

Mundubbera man caught drink driving

A MUNDUBBERA man has been charged with drink driving.

Zen is coming to Kellys Beach

SURFING: North Bundaberg State High School student Hayden Hunt at Nielson Park Beach.

Work is underway on a new accommodation house at Bargara.

Mayor launches annual festive fundraiser

SEASON OF GIVING: Santa, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and the crew launch the 2016 Christmas Appeal.

Appeal off to great start with $4000 donation

Local Partners

Runaway romance after WWII leads to 70-year marriage

AS A soldier trekking the Kokoda Track in the Second World War, Colin Rice could have only dreamed of being back in his hometown with a wife by his side.

Unique approach sets our SES apart as state's best

TOP HONOURS: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey with Bundaberg Regional SES Unit members Clint Lythall, Ray Smith, Jeff Green, Samantha Clough, Robert DeFlorian and Amanda Green.

Top honours for our SES volunteers

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

STEVE Irwin’s father Bob has revealed the huge injury toll of the Crocodile Hunter’s adventurous life in the lead-up to his death.

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Sir Cliff Richard

"'Don't worry, I'm loaded. I won't keep you to it.' "

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $395,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $410,000

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACERAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

REDUCED $15,000 FOR QUICK SALE

38 Alcharinjah Drive, Dalysford 4671

Residential Land 25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes ... $75,000

25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes or 9klms drive from Gin Gin, Only 4klms to Tirroan Hotel Land has some regrowth that needs clearing...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

HUGE PRICE CUT ON PRIVATE PROPERTY - 42 ACRES - FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS

838 Moorlands Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 5 PRICE SLASHED TO...

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE BY A HUGE $46,000! If it's Privacy, and tranquility you are looking for then look no further. This fantastic property is unique in...

MUST SEE 22.7ha ONLY 16KM TO CBD

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals