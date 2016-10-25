Mayor launches annual festive fundraiser

SEASON OF GIVING: Santa, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and the crew launch the 2016 Christmas Appeal.

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has joined with representatives from the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Society - along with Santa - to launch the 2016 Mayor's Christmas Appeal.

Cr Dempsey called on the community to join together to support the less fortunate during the festive season.

"I know the Bundaberg region is generous in spirit so let's work together to support our families in need,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said the annual appeal had continued to raise funds for St Vinnies and the Salvos to distribute throughout the region, especially around Christmas.

These organisations rely on these funds to distribute food hampers, vouchers and toys to the region's disadvantaged families.

"Over a number of years the generosity of the Bundaberg region community has allowed us to donate tens of thousands of dollars to these organisations which has seen hundreds of less fortunate families enjoy a Merry Christmas.”

Mayors Christmas Appeal 2016: A short video about the Bundaberg Regional Mayors Christmas appeal for 2016.

Cr Dempsey said the appeal was already off to a great start as the selected charity of the NewsMail's Bundy Club event on October 22.

World champion surfer Layne Beachley was the guest speaker at the event.

"In excess of $4000 will be tipped into the appeal thanks to a generous audience and our sensational sponsors Bundaberg Rum, Lady Musgrave Experience and Ocean Pacific Seafood which contributed prizes to our raffle,” he said.

"What a champion person Layne is - thanks to her for the donated signed surfboard and thanks to NewsMail.”

Cr Dempsey said the next Christmas Appeal event would be the Old Bags Lunch on November 23, hosted by his wife, Christine Dempsey.

"Old Bags Lunch is a light-hearted ladies' event with a difference,” he said.

"Guests are asked to bring along an old handbag to be swapped during the lunch.

"This popular event is likely to sell out so I would encourage you to purchase tickets quickly.”

Tickets for the Old Bags Lunch are $35 each which includes a two-course lunch, and are available until Friday, November 11, or until sold out. Tickets can be bought at the council's Bundaberg administration centre on Bourbong St or by phoning 1300 883 699.

Donations to the Christmas Appeal can be made at any council service centre or Bundaberg branch of Auswide Bank.