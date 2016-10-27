Mayor backs parents in fight to solve youth violence

POLICE PRIORITY: Mayor Jack Dempsey said the police should be the first port of call for people who saw or experiencing physical or verbal assaults.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has applauded the actions of local parents in joining together to fight the issue of violent youths in the CBD.

Following a meeting organised by Kerry and Trevor Wone, which has spurred a push for a curfew, drop-in centre and support group for victims, Cr Dempsey said he was heartened community members had said "enough is enough” and were being proactive.

"It's great to see people getting together in their neighbourhoods and pooling their resources to provide a united stance against the problem,” he said.

He emphasised that police should be the first port of call for anyone witnessing or experiencing physical or verbal assaults.

"Our police service is the obvious point of contact when it comes to reporting these occurrences.

"Our community needs to remember that the effectiveness of police in these matters is really tied to the quality of support, co-operation and information they receive from the public.

"Council works with our local police identifying locations for CCTV cameras as part of the Safe Night Out program and ensuring a level of surveillance in problem areas.”

His comments echoed pleas by Mr and Mrs Wone and other parents of young people who had been assaulted on Targo St, including Mellita and Ken Phillis, who said a failure to report incidents allowed the behaviour to continue.

Cr Dempsey said he supported police initiatives like Neighbourhood Watch and the PCYC.

"The PCYC is an ideal place for young people to drop in and spend time.

"With the first stage of the Multiuse Sport and Community Centre almost completed the PCYC will soon be relocated in a new, permanent home.

"This will be a positive move given the scale and scope of activities under the stewardship of the PCYC.”

"The Bundaberg region is home to a wonderful community, however there are always those who want to disrupt the great lifestyle we enjoy.

"Our region has so many activities for young and old to enjoy, with sport especially prominent.

Many factors drive criminal activity and it doesn't always involve young people, he said.

"Unemployment, financial pressures, relationship problems are all factors that communities everywhere experience and fortunately we do have support services locally to address these and other issues.

"When it comes to crime I implore people to report it.

"Everyone has phones that can capture information invaluable to our police.”