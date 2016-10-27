29°
News

Mayor backs parents in fight to solve youth violence

Eliza Goetze
| 27th Oct 2016 5:06 PM
POLICE PRIORITY: Mayor Jack Dempsey said the police should be the first port of call for people who saw or experiencing physical or verbal assaults.
POLICE PRIORITY: Mayor Jack Dempsey said the police should be the first port of call for people who saw or experiencing physical or verbal assaults. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has applauded the actions of local parents in joining together to fight the issue of violent youths in the CBD.

Following a meeting organised by Kerry and Trevor Wone, which has spurred a push for a curfew, drop-in centre and support group for victims, Cr Dempsey said he was heartened community members had said "enough is enough” and were being proactive.

"It's great to see people getting together in their neighbourhoods and pooling their resources to provide a united stance against the problem,” he said.

He emphasised that police should be the first port of call for anyone witnessing or experiencing physical or verbal assaults.

"Our police service is the obvious point of contact when it comes to reporting these occurrences.

"Our community needs to remember that the effectiveness of police in these matters is really tied to the quality of support, co-operation and information they receive from the public.

"Council works with our local police identifying locations for CCTV cameras as part of the Safe Night Out program and ensuring a level of surveillance in problem areas.”

His comments echoed pleas by Mr and Mrs Wone and other parents of young people who had been assaulted on Targo St, including Mellita and Ken Phillis, who said a failure to report incidents allowed the behaviour to continue.

Cr Dempsey said he supported police initiatives like Neighbourhood Watch and the PCYC.

"The PCYC is an ideal place for young people to drop in and spend time.

"With the first stage of the Multiuse Sport and Community Centre almost completed the PCYC will soon be relocated in a new, permanent home.

"This will be a positive move given the scale and scope of activities under the stewardship of the PCYC.”

"The Bundaberg region is home to a wonderful community, however there are always those who want to disrupt the great lifestyle we enjoy.

"Our region has so many activities for young and old to enjoy, with sport especially prominent.

Many factors drive criminal activity and it doesn't always involve young people, he said.

"Unemployment, financial pressures, relationship problems are all factors that communities everywhere experience and fortunately we do have support services locally to address these and other issues.

"When it comes to crime I implore people to report it.

"Everyone has phones that can capture information invaluable to our police.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg jack dempsey youth violence

Drop-in centre could help troubled youth

Drop-in centre could help troubled youth

A COUPLE desperate to solve the problem of youth violence are starting up a not-for-profit organisation to push for a drop-in centre in the Bundaberg CBD.

Homeless man loses belongings after fire

BURNT REMAINS: Eseki Kaitani lost his makeshift home under the Tallon Bridge in Bundaberg.

Eseki Kaitani had lived under the bridge since January without issue

Questions raised over cyclist death investigation

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Was vital evidence lost?

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

Local Partners

Drop-in centre could help troubled youth

A COUPLE desperate to solve the problem of youth violence are starting up a not-for-profit organisation to push for a drop-in centre in the Bundaberg CBD.

Calendar sales help community

ROTARY LODGE: Bundaberg East Rotary Clubs Faylene Moller and Cal Toft with the 2017 calendar.

Bundaberg region pics feature in project

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Queensland's oldest pipe band needs your support

ALL THINGS CELTIC: The Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band is coming to the Moncrieff.

"Keep Bundaberg's Scottish band entertaining for many more years”

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

THE Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel is up for sale in what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers, and for locals to get a glimpse inside.

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Experience all the razzle dazzle of '20s

Melissa Western will perform a 1920s spectacular show at the Paragon Theatre this weekend.

Stage show will have you in a flapper

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

4 BEDROOM RESIDENCE PLUS 1 BEDROOM FLAT

33 Water Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 3 3 $225,000

Don't judge a book by its cover, this property is very deceiving and will certainly surprise those who inspect with its size and potential. Located on a 1,012m2...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $387,500 NEG

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $225,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

2.01 ha + 4 BEDROOMS + MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM + 9m x 6m SHED

1261 Gin Gin Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 5 OFFERS OVER...

Located just 9km approx. from the CBD GPO and situated on 4.9 acres (2.01ha) is this 4 bedroom brick residence ideal for those looking for serenity, ample shed...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 SEE STREET, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

Drop in rental vacancies for Bundaberg

ALL OVER: The decline was across the state.

Encouraging signs for market

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available