Masters didn't come to Bundaberg, but could Costco?

AMERICAN discount retailer Costco looks set to post record sales in Australia, as it considers setting up shop in sites once occupied by Woolworths' failed hardware chain, Masters.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said this year's results would be better than last year's, suggesting revenue of more than $1.32 billion.

"It will be higher than last year, for sure," Mr Noone told Fairfax Media.

For the 2015 year, Costco generated a 50 per cent rise in revenue to $1.32 billion, and swung to a pretax profit of $22.7 million.

Costco opened its first warehouse in Australia in 2009, and now has eight.

Bundaberg looked set to get a Masters store, however, it never eventuated before the collapse of the hardware chain.

Costco currently has several stores across Australia with the only current Queensland store located in North Lakes.

However, Costco has been in talks to open a store in Logan and there has been speculation over the possibility of a Toowoomba store being on the cards.