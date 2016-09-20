Mastering the art of business

COMING SOON: Toan Nguyen, Maria Burnet and Gina Dang are encouraging you to book for the Sales Explosion program.

A THREE-day program led by two world-renowned speakers will help participants master sales and business development when it comes to Bundaberg.

The Sales Explosion program will be held at the Brothers Sport Club from September 29 to October 1 and is a result of talks between SSS Strawberries owners Toan Nguyen and Gina Dang and world- renowned speakers Blair Singer and Barry Mitchell.

"It is very rare to have speakers with this international success talk outside of the major cities of Melbourne or Sydney, so to secure them for this event is a coup,'' Mr Nguyen said.

"Our family travels constantly to major leadership and training events all over the country and overseas to hear information that can help in our business development and to give other local business leaders, professionals this opportunity is a rarity," he said.

Mr Singer, the bestselling author of Little Voice Mastery, SalesDogs and Team Code of Honor, has trained hundreds of thousands of people around the world in business and personal development skills and techniques necessary to excel as a leader, speaker, facilitator, trainer, and sales person.

"His training has helped multi-national organisations, entrepreneurs and sales professionals increase their sales 15-85% in just six weeks," Mr Nguyen said.

Mr Mitchell has more than 25 years of experience in sales.

"These two men have helped thousands of individuals and businesses make millions of dollars through sales and team development - tools which are vital for sales skills and business development,'' Mr Nguyen said.

SSS Strawberries is teaming with Bundaberg Health Services Foundation to sell the tickets, with sales to help a local charity.

The usual cost for the Sales Explosion program is $695, but people can book for themselves and a partner for $395, with SSS Strawberries to donate the rest.

The foundation is also selling tickets for $395 with SSS Strawberries' support of a 10% donation to the charity.

Tickets are available by phoning Maria Burnet on 0414754683 or visit SEPBundaberg.com.