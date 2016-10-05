MasterChef rates Bundaberg region's top produce

TASTE OF OUR REGION: MasterChef Adam Liaw (right) with Anthony Mammino.

IF YOU switched on your TV last Thursday night you might have seen a familiar sight.

One of the country's most worshipped food gurus, 2010 MasterChef winner Adam Liaw, was getting a taste of the local treat we are lucky to know so well alongside some familiar local faces.

Liaw stopped in at Mammino's Ice Cream on his way through the Bundaberg region on his SBS show Destination Flavour - and he was full of praise for the area's delights.

Anthony Mammino took him through the family's macadamia orchard.

"It all comes back to adapting to changes in farming, and that's what we do,” he told Liaw, while back at the factory, Tina explained a little about the "secret recipe” of their trademark sweet treat, passed on by her grandma.

Liaw was intrigued by the ginger and macadamia variety and had to have a taste.

He described it as "the taste of central Queensland”.

"It's one of the more unlikely ice cream flavours I've had,” Liaw said on the show.

"But Anthony and Tina have taken a little bit of history and combined it with a little bit of ingenuity.

"And the result is something completely unexpected.”

Liaw also visited the Rehbein farm in Bundaberg, home to Bunda Ginga.

You can check out the episode, Season 1 Episode 5 of Destination Flavour, at sbs.com.au/ondemand.