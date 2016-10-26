29°
News

Mark's live on-air proposal

26th Oct 2016 8:48 AM
LOVED UP: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. He proposed to partner Vikki on Weekend Sunrise.
LOVED UP: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. He proposed to partner Vikki on Weekend Sunrise. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE months on from his life changing surgery Mark Urquhart said his life has changed for the better and he is determined to move forward one step at a time.

After a six hour operation to remove his legs and three months of rehabilitation Mr Urquhart is looking toward the future with his new fiancee, Vikki Cooper by his side.

CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. He proposed to partner Vikki during Sunrise Weekend. Photo Contributed
CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. He proposed to partner Vikki during Sunrise Weekend. Photo Contributed Contributed

Mr Urquhart doesn't believe in doing things by halves and said if you do something you do it with pride.

This could be the reason why the ex-Bundaberg solider chose to pop the question on national television, on channel 7's Sunrise Weekend.

The 48-year-old said he wasn't nervous about asking for her hand in marriage on live TV and the only thing he had ever been nervous about was waking up after the surgery to remove his legs.

Thankfully she said yes, and now the couple plan to take on the world together.

CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. He proposed to partner Vikki during Sunrise Weekend. Photo Contributed
CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. He proposed to partner Vikki during Sunrise Weekend. Photo Contributed Contributed

"I was terrified of what my reaction would be once I realised my legs were gone,” he said.

"Vikki was by my side and thankfully 30 seconds after I woke up I was okay and realised where I was.

"There were quite a few doctors who rotated during the surgery - I was in good hands.”

Mr Urquhart was a private in the 3RD Battalion Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR).

CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. Photo Contributed
CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. Photo Contributed Contributed

He became a paraplegic after jumping from an Hercules aeroplane and the morphine pump used for pain crystallised paralysing him from the hips down.

The father-of-four went through many years fighting depression and anxiety, he had thoughts of suicide and said it was a long journey to get to where he was now.

"I battled depression and was diagnosed with PTSD after the army in 1995,” he said.

"It was a long journey, and I'll always have it (the PTSD, and depression) and never be able to get rid of it.

"But I've learnt to control it.”

He said it was a stigma which needed to be broken and depression could strike anyone at any age.

"I had thoughts of suicide, but I opened up and spoke about it,” he said.

"Sport was a big thing which helped and I learnt to deal with it.

"Sport changed my life completely.”

CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. He proposed to partner Vikki during Sunrise Weekend. Photo Contributed
CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. He proposed to partner Vikki during Sunrise Weekend. Photo Contributed Contributed

Mr Urquhart said going to the Invictus Games and meeting the athletes and Prince Harry were highlights in his life along with becoming the world champion for triathlons in the open class.

And the future looks brighter now for the double amputee as he hopes to start bob sledding in January.

"I go back for a check-up on November 4 and I hope to walk through the doors,” Mr Urquhart said.

He is ranked number four in the world for parabobsled.

Bundaberg News Mail
No jail for Bundaberg man caught up in gun and drug bust

No jail for Bundaberg man caught up in gun and drug bust

A 25-YEAR-OLD man who was found in a car with a shortened .22 calibre rifle, 66 rounds of ammunition, ice and drug utensils has avoided spending time in jail.

Driver claims privilege during cyclist death inquest

Ian Jensen died when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike.

Cyclist death investigated by Coroner

Five things you need to know today

If you're bored, we have you covered

'Dreamworld may never open again'

'The equipment is said by many witnesses to be ageing'

Local Partners

Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

Bundaberg local Jessie Oszlovits is taking on cancer through her passion for the perfect manicure!

Runaway romance after WWII leads to 70-year marriage

PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Col and Mary Rice on their wedding day, November 21, 1946.

Eidsvold couple's postwar marriage stands test of time

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Mark's live on-air proposal

Mark's live on-air proposal

MARK Urquhart doesn't do anything in halves, read how he went from depression to walking strong.

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Bob Irwin with his son Steve.

'You never expect that’s the last time you’re going to see your son'

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

CHEAP RURAL LIVING WITHIN 10MINS TO TOWN!

85 OLD GIN GIN ROAD, Oakwood 4670

House 3 1 5 $215,000

Didn't think you could afford your own acre of land with a brick home? Think again! This is a unique opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom brick home on...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

QUALITY, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

23 SHAW STREET, Norville 4670

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of Norville, be sure to inspect this well presented, quality built home which ticks all the boxes.4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $235,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

ONLY 2 LEFT! GET IN QUICK FOR THIS TIGHTLY HELD LOCATION!

43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 FROM AS LOW AS...

Just completed in central Bargara! Hot property, walking distance to everything Bargara offers! Only two remain, get in quick! * The latest Errol Bauer project in...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June