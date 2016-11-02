Mark's legacy touches hearts

PURE JOY: Kay-Lee Bradford on the tea cup ride at the MARK Foundation Street Party in Gayndah.

GAYNDAH residents turned out at the weekend to show their support for the MARK Foundation and its anti- bullying message.

People of all ages, from children to the elderly, gather each year to embrace the legacy of Mark Millington and the foundation his family created in his honour.

Burnett State College student Isac Francis said students at his school still remembered the legacy of anti-bullying and being kind to your class mates.

"It definitely does, it's one of the main reasons you can't have your mobile phone on you when you're at school, the school is really against bullying, they hate it there and rightfully so," Isac said.

"No one goes against that, everyone is for the MARK Foundation because it was a really big tragedy for the community.

"And no one wants to do anything against it because everyone loved Mark, he was a great guy, I know that and only met him once or twice, if we have these types of rules for a good reason people will go with it."

Isac did not know Mark personally but still feels and recognises the impact of his loss and the power of his legacy.

"I think this Street Party is a great legacy for his memory, these are things we can do that help prevent bullying and go with what his message was," Isac said.

"It's great for everyone to get out here and show their support, it helps the community a lot too."

Mark was nephew to Tanya and Michael Eisel, who have supported the MARK Foundation since day one, and still dealt with the pain of that loss today.

"I think it's a good way to keep Mark's memory alive, it's hard sometimes, it has only been a little over three years," Mr Eisel said.

"I think this is a great cause, after the death of Mark the family really needed something to put their energy into and this came up, we hope to see it help the kids because bullying has been an issue for a long time.

"He would love this, I think, he wasn't too outgoing but would always help out if needed."

While described as a quiet person, Mark didn't shy from helping others.

"If someone needed help he was always there for them," Mrs Eisel said.

If you need someone to talk to, call Lifeline 24 hours a day on 131114.