Man's arm torn off while crossing the road

Craig Warhurst
| 30th Sep 2016 9:58 PM
A man has been hit by a car on Walker St.
A Bundaberg man has been rushed to hospital after he was hit by a car on Walker St at 8.30 tonight.

A witness on the scene of the accident said he saw a man step out on to the bitumen at the Barolin St end of Walker St near Pool Werx.

The man, who was walking with a woman, was clipped by a 4WD.

The witness said his arm was torn off just below the elbow.

The woman stayed with the injured man comforting while a bystander called triple zero. 

Emergency services rushed to the scene.

Police blocked Walker St to all traffic while paramedics and Fire and Rescue officers went about treating the man in the middle of the road.

After stabilising the man they rushed him to Bundaberg Hospital with the dangling arm. 

Police are still investigating the accident with the Forensic Crash Unit on the scene.

MORE TO COME

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  accident, bundaberg, crash, walker st

