Man to walk free after threat to kill boys

COVERED in blood, carrying a cask of wine and brandishing a knife, 23-year-old Jakep Douglas Chalker threatened to kill four boys aged between 12 and 16.

The terrifying scene played out in broad daylight on a busy Bundaberg street just two weeks ago.

Today in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Chalker pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear and threatening violence in relation to the January 19 incident.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said about 9am police received a 000 from a woman who stated a man was walking near Hungry Jacks in Takalvan St, covered in blood and carrying a knife.

As police approached the area, the four boys who were walking along Walker St, heard police sirens and watched Chalker place the knife on the ground and move away.

"The defendant has waited until the police vehicle has passed and returned and picked up the knife," Sgt Burgess said.

Chalker then turned towards the boys and said "I will f****** stab you and kill you all!".

The boys managed to run across the busy intersection and seek refuge in Hungry Jacks before police approached Chalker.

He threw the knife under a parked car and the wine bladder at his feet before he was arrested.

"Whilst in the vehicle the defendant has threatened to kill police officers," Sgt Burgess said.

Chalker's defence lawyer John Dodd said his client had drunk at least 2L of Fruity Lexia wine and had a very limited memory of the incident.

"At the time if the offence my client was extremely intoxicated," he said.

"Just prior to leaving the house he was feeding his friend's dogs and one of the dogs jumped up on him and he lost his balance and fell through a window. That accounts for the blood on his clothing.

"Due to his level of his intoxication and his blood soaked clothes, its easy to believe how people would fear him, especially the fact that he had a knife."

Mr Dodd said his client vaguely remembered calling out something about killing but said it was directed "at the world", not the four boys specifically.

"He meant them no harm," he said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it appeared Chalker had an issue with both drugs and alcohol and she urged him to seek help.

In determining a sentence, Ms Merrin weighed up Chalker's relatively young age, the seriousness of the offence and his early plea.

Chalker was sentenced to prison terms of 15 days and three months, with an immediate parole release date. The sentences are operational periods of 18 and 12 months.