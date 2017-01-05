Man tasered after attacking traffic

A man was tasered by police after creating a disturbance on Bundaberg roads last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police attended the scene after receiving reports that the 24 year-old man was allegedly attacking oncoming traffic at about 8.30pm.

"Police were called to the intersection of Walker and Takalvan Sts at 8.30pm with reports of a man walking into oncoming traffic attempting to hit vehicles with a metal bar,” the spokeswoman said.

"Police tried to talk to the man who was very agitated and refused to comply.”

"The taser was deployed and he was eventually retrained.”

There were no injuries but Queensland Ambulance Service crews did attend the scene.