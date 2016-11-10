34°
Man takes action on lack of signage for visitors

10th Nov 2016 4:37 PM
WELCOME: The temporary sign that greets nautical visitors to Bundaberg.
WELCOME: The temporary sign that greets nautical visitors to Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN101116PORT1

A MAKESHIFT "Welcome to Bundaberg” sign at the Bundaberg Port Marina has sparked calls from residents to put in a permanent one to greet our seafaring visitors.

Dave Keech said his mate Martin Morrison came up to him last week and asked to use his truck to put up a sign welcoming the more than 100 yachties who were part of the Down Under Rally.

The rally attracted more than 40 yachts from Europe and America.

"He should get a medal for doing that,” Mr Keech said.

"He's trying to build a rapport with the visitors.”

Rally director John Hembrow said the handmade sign was well received.

"The participants said they loved it,” Mr Hembrow said.

"You could tell it wasn't made by a professional but it was sincere.”

As plans continue to develop the port into a tourist hub, Mr Keech said a permanent sign should be put in place to greet tourists.

"It has to be a good lookin' sign,” Mr Keech said.

"Maybe a couple of trees and a garden with a big sign.”

Division 6 Councillor Scott Rowleson said he was in favour of a sign at the port.

"It would be a Gladstone Port Authority, State Government, Bundaberg Port Marina and Bundaberg Regional Council collaborative decision,” Cr Rowleson said.

"My guess is the council and state authority would have to find a suitable location where it is free from vandalism and easily accessible if it needs to be changed.”

Cr Rowleson said he would also love to have an Australian flag displayed prominently at the marina.

"A lot of people that visit our region are coming from overseas,” he said.

"We see the pride Americans take in their flag and there's nothing wrong with us taking pride in ours.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said while he supported calls for proper signage, he wanted the focus broadened to redeveloping the entire port.

"Bundaberg's port plays an important role in the prosperity of our region, but it's positioned to play an even greater role,” Mr Bennett said.

"I'm fully committed to ensuring a world-class mixed-use precinct is brought to life at our port.”

Topics:  marina port tourism yachties

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

