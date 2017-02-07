Man taken to hospital after gas bottle explosion

A MAN was preparing to cook a barbecue when a gas bottle exploded and burnt his body.
Witnesses said they heard a loud bang at the residential address around 6pm Tuesday.
He was transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
A MAN was preparing to cook a barbecue when a gas bottle exploded and burnt his body.
Witnesses said they heard a loud bang at the residential address around 6pm Tuesday.
He was transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.
PLANS to build a purpose-built general practise medical centre on Bargara Rd are progressing.
Multiple fire crews are attending avegetation fire burning within Coominglah State Forest.
OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson might not know how to show emotion, but boy can they cook. From lambs brains to the best dessert ever, they nailed it
Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...
Be quick to snap up this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price ! Attributes of this...
Located just a hop skip and jump from St Lukes school is this immaculate brick home with great street appeal, immaculate presentation, easy access to the 6m x 6m...
Looking directly over parkland is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...
This very neat and tidy home located in Norville is the ideal proposition for those looking for a quaint, easy to maintain property in a great location close to...
Fantastic entry opportunity into the property investment market or another to add to an existing portfolio that would be just about positive cash flow. Very long...
Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...
Professionaltioned within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centers and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...
There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...
2 LIVING AREAS, 2 TOILETS, SOLAR POWER, GREAT SIDE ACCESS TO DOUBLE BAY SHED, SECURITY SCREENS AND DOORS, BUILT IN CUPBOARDS AND CEILING FANS, AIR CONDITIONING...