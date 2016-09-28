Man steals bikinis, coconut oil and magazine

YOU wouldn't expect a 68-year-old man to steal a couple of bikinis, coconut oil and a magazine.

Police have charged the Hervey Bay man with stealing after he allegedly took several items from different stores at Urangan Central Shopping Centre.

He snatched a magazine from Australia Post, coconut oil and a couple of bikinis from Go Vita and $24 from a tip jar at Ivy's Coffee & Cake.

He also allegedly stole earrings from Optimal Pharmacy.

The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The shop steals happened at 12.30pm on Tuesday.