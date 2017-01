A man with stab wounds was located by police on FE Walker St this morning.

BUNDABERG police are currently investigating a stabbing incident which happened in Kepnock early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on FE Walker St at about 2.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an injured man with a wound to his torso was located and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Police have another man in custody and investigations are continuing.

More to come.